'Dream team' - Chesterfield coach Danny Webb signs new contract after Paul Cook's arrival

Coach Danny Webb has extended his stay at the Spireites.

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 14th February 2022, 11:18 am

The 38-year-old, who was first-team coach under previous manager James Rowe, oversaw two wins and a draw during his caretaker spell when Rowe departed.

Webb is now assistant to new boss Paul Cook.

“Danny has done a fantastic job for us in the interim with two wins and a draw and we wanted Danny to remain as part of the Chesterfield set-up and Paul agreed with that and in fact he suggested it as well,” chairman Mike Goodwin told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Danny Webb pictured with Scott Loach after the full-time whistle at Stockport County.

"He has been here for over a year now, he has a great rapport with the players, the players love him, and to be able to link that with Paul Cook with his experience, for me is a dream team.

"Danny is that important to us that we have extended his contract anyway so now he has got a further year with us from July 1 just to show our faith in him.”

