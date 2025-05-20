Dilan Markanday in action for Chesterfield this season.

Former Spireites loanee Dilan Markanday has been released by parent club Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winger has been let go by the Championship side three-and-a-half years after joining from Tottenham Hotspur. Rovers have confirmed his departure among several other players on their retained list following the conclusion of the season.

The 23-year-old scored seven goals and grabbed two assists on loan at Chesterfield in the first-half of the campaign and put in some dazzling man of the match displays. And those performances caught the eye of League One Leyton Orient, who persuaded Blackburn to recall him in January and send him on loan to them instead so he could test himself in a higher division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacker has added another three goals to his tally, but two of those came in his first three appearances, while he has only managed to net once in his last 13 outings. He was on the bench for the last two league games and for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Stockport County. He came off the bench in extra-time in the second leg, which Orient won on penalties, booking their place in the final at Wembley this Sunday against Charlton Athletic.

The decision by Blackburn to release Markanday has attracted the attention of Spireites fans on social media, who would all love to see him return, but it remains to be seen how realistic that is, with the silky dribblers likely to have many admirers and he may want to play higher than League Two. But he always spoke highly of his time at Chesterfield, saying he loved the style of play and felt loved by the supporters.

Reacting to the news, @NealeCfc86 posted: “Get this player signed up. He's one of the missing pieces for the title."

@spireriteblue39 wrote: “Would be an amazing signing but I would think he’d prefer to stay at Championship level. I mean failing that, he could pretty much literally walk into any current League One side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@DaveBai73636906 said: “If Cook and the Kirks pull this one off it will be the signing of the century.”

@k__philip added: “Sign him up Cooky.”

And @lukecfc5 posted: “Would be a statement signing for Town. Exactly the sort of player we need to take us onto that next level.”