Grimsby Town manager David Artell.

‘Bitterly disappointed’ Grimsby Town manager David Artell said a lack of ‘ruthlessness’ cost his side against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mariners started brightly and had some good chances in the first 20 minutes but failed to take them and then fell two goals behind before half-time.

They pulled one back just after the break but they couldn’t find an equaliser against a Blues side who had to play half an hour with 10-men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked why they didn’t collect a point or more, Artell replied: “I think a lack of a ruthless final action, we have had enough chances to win, but we haven’t managed to put the ball in the net a couple more times. We should have won the game or at least got a point.

"I thought the underlying performance was good. I thought we were the better team when it was 11v11. When it went to 10v11 we were even more dominant but we have got to put the ball in the goal and that is something we have got to work on. I have got mixed emotions at the minute but if we perform like that every week we will score goals.”

Grimsby had four sights of goals in the first-half but a James Berry free-kick and a first goal for Dilan Markanday saw them trail 2-0 at the break. Charles Vernam got them back in it with a curling strike but they left empty-handed.

Artell continued: "We have come to the promotion favourites and, by and large, we have been the better team, and we have dominated for long periods. They hit the bar twice in three seconds but other than that I don’t think they had many chances. It is really pleasing on one hand but bitterly disappointing on another. We have conceded two poor goals and given ourselves a mountain climb but we were still in the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a raucous atmosphere at times, with more than 9,300 in attendance, contested between sides who attacked, but was spoiled by referee Geoff Eltringham, who booked both managers and made some strange decisions.

"I thought it was a really good game, two really good teams, a lot of their players have said we are a really good team and that gives you some comfort because you know we are on the right track because they don’t have to say that,” Artell added. “I am pleased with the performance but bitterly disappointed not to get three points.”