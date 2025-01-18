Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grimsby Town manager David Artell said they could have had a penalty late on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mariners appealed towards referee Jeremy Simpson in the closing minutes for a potential foul on Jason Svanthorsson but he ignored their shouts.

Artell explained: “We could have won it, maybe should have won it, Jason has had a great chance at the end and got shoved over when he is shooting. If he doesn’t shoot it is a penalty, but because he shoots it is not a penalty, that is the sort of unwritten laws of the game. On another day, with a bit more nous...if it was Paddy Madden at the other end he would have done that because he would have known contact was coming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grimsby led 1-0 early on through Jordan Davies before Tom Naylor headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner 10 minutes before half-time and that’s how it finished at Blundell Park.

Grimsby Town manager David Artell.

When asked if it was a fair result, Artell said: “I think so. We scored a really good goal. We then gave them too much respect for half an hour. We tweaked some things at half-time and we were probably the better team in the second-half. If anyone is disappointed not to win it, it is probably us. I think we have had more big chances than them. It is a mixed bag of emotions.

"But you have to understand that Chesterfield are a good team, one of the best in the division, even though the table may not say that, but they are. Their goal has come from a corner and that is a corner we have worked on all week preventing, that is the real kick in the teeth today.”

He added: "It is one them where you are disappointed to only get one point but, you never know, games can go either way sometimes and you end up with none.

"We are not used to drawing, it is our first home draw. The players were committed and we are trying to get better and we have shown glimpses of that today.”