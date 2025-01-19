Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield came from a goal down to earn a deserved hard-fought point at Grimsby Town.

Jordan Davies stroked the Mariners ahead on 17 minutes but Tom Naylor headed in Liam Mandeville’s corner to equalise 10 minutes before the break.

It was an intense battle between two good sides who both could have won it and who have ambitions of promotion. The draw ends the Spireites’ run of three successive defeats.

Max Thompson replaced Ryan Boot in Chesterfield’s only change from Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy clash against Rotherham United. They were boosted by the return of John Fleck, James Berry and Paddy Madden to the bench, with the trio all back from injury, and they all came on in the second-half.

Tom Naylor headed Chesterfield level at Grimsby Town. Picture: Chesterfield FC

Chesterfield looked vulnerable in the early stages and they almost fell behind inside the first minute but Jason Svanthorsson dragged his shot wide after going through on goal.

The Mariners continued to cause problems with their direct approach but the Spireites responded with Ryan Colclough forcing goalkeeper Jordan Wright into parrying behind and then Armando Dobra stabbed over from close-range after Jamie Grimes’ initial header from Mandeville’s corner.

Not for the first time this season, the Blues conceded a soft goal on 17 minutes as Davies stroked the ball beyond Thompson.

But from that point onwards Chesterfield were the better team for the rest of the half with Bailey Hobson having a header cleared off the line by Harvey Rodgers, Dobra had a half chance which he struck wide and then Mandeville’s low shot was deemed to have been deflected behind for a corner, which was disputed by the hosts.

And it was from Mandeville’s resulting delivery that the Spireites equalised as Naylor flicked in a header at the near post to level the score on 34 minutes.

After going behind, Chesterfield will have been pleased to have wrestled themselves back into the game going into the break.

It was an uneventful start to the second-half although Darren Oldaker curled a free-kick from 18 yards just wide.

The game livened up, as did the atmosphere, as it became end-to-end at times towards the hour-mark.

Madden made his return from injury at the midway point of the half, as he and Berry came on for the last 25 minutes, with Hobson and Bim Pepple coming off.

The game remained in the balance on 75 minutes in what was a tough battle between two good teams. Chances were limited but Svanthorsson struck straight at Thompson as both benches became more and more frustrated at referee Jeremy Simpson, with the home faithful making their feelings known loud and clear after he turned down their appeals for a penalty for a potential foul on Svanthorsson.

In the end, there was no winner, and the points were shared at Blundell Park.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Sheckleford, Naylor, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker (Akinola, 80); Hobson (Berry, 67), Mandeville (Fleck, 82(, Dobra, Colclough (Drummond, 80); Pepple (Madden, 67).

Unused subs: Boot, Donacien.