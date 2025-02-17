'Big scalp' - Walsall manager reacts to comeback win against Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Walsall’s 3-1 win against Chesterfield was a ‘big scalp’, manager Mat Sadler said.

The Spireites led 1-0 after just eight minutes but they conceded three times after the break, including two from corners, to fall to a defeat at the Bescot Stadium.

“It was a really impressive performance against a very good team,” Sadler said. “They had a great result against Doncaster last week and they will take a lot of points from now and the end of the season. So for us to beat them is a big scalp for us.”

Jamie Grimes’ header gave Town the advantage and they had two big chances to go further in front but Walsall came fighting back in the second-half, with Sadler highlighting a tactical change they made at half-time.

Walsall manager Mat Sadler.

He explained: “We wanted to get closer to their number eight (Darren Oldaker) which was a slight tweak we made at half-time. I thought it was a proper ‘us’ performance for the majority of the game.”

Two goals from corners in three minutes swung the game on its head. Chesterfield had only conceded directly from that method once all season but they switched off in the West Midlands. Goalkeeper Max Thompson looked like he was subtly blocked for the second one.

"There was some really good detail that went into the two goals and then the lads have carried it out,” Sadler said.

In the end, Walsall were the deserved winners as they outworked and outfought the visitors in the second-half.

Sadler added: "Our pitch is tough at the moment and you have to find different ways of winning and we did that. The energy we showed, the work-rate and the willingness to do whatever it took.

“I thought we played well in the first-half. They got their goal, obviously it was frustrating that it came from a set-play. I don’t think it was a first-half littered with chances but I thought we played some good stuff.

"They had a spell of 10 minutes in the second-half where we had to head and kick everything, tackle, be disciplined, concentrated, focused and we were all of those things. It was a fantastic victory.”