Chesterfield midfielder Tim Akinola has suffered an injury while on loan at Dagenham and Redbridge.

The 23-year-old joined the Daggers on a season-long loan last month, with Spireites manager Paul Cook saying he needed to get regular minutes.

He came on to make his debut as a half-time sub in a 2-0 defeat to York City before starting last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United but he was forced off late on with what has been suggested to be an ankle injury.

At the weekend, Daggers boss Ben Strevens said it was too early to make an assessment on him but Akinola was not involved in the squad at all for last night’s 3-0 victory at home to Sutton United.

Tim Akinola. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Speaking after the win against Sutton, Dagenham’s assistant manager Lewis Young, did not sound optimistic about Akinola’s problem. He said: “His all-round presence and personality around the group has been fantastic. To lose him is going to be a big loss.”

Akinola re-signed for Chesterfield in the summer on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal with an option, after a previous loan spell at the club. He came through the Arsenal academy and also had a year playing out in Qatar before returning to Derbyshire.

For now it remains to be seen how long Akinola will be out for but there could be a further update before Dagenham’s next game on Saturday which is at home to leaders Gateshead. The Daggers are currently 14th in the table with two wins, four draws and two defeats so far.