'Better for the experience' - reaction as Chesterfield youngsters lose in FA Trophy

Chesterfield’s youngsters will be ‘better for the experience’ after losing to Welling United in the FA Trophy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites’ squad was full of academy players, with no senior squad members involved at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy manager, Neil Cluxton, said: “I think the lads have been tremendous. I think they will be better for the experience.

Neil Cluxton.

"We stayed in the game up until the last 10 minutes and that is what we said at the start. The aim was to stop in the game for as long as we can. We had a game-plan, we knew we would not get much of the ball today, we were looking to pinch the ball deep and try and get the ball into the channels into Thomas Marshall and Liam Jessop and I thought the pair of them were excellent.

"I think we could have played a bit more. I think there were times where maybe we went too long and a bit too direct but when you are under that much pressure it is hard to then compose yourself and try and play.

"In the youth team games we defend a bit higher because we know we can deal with the ball over the top. But we had to defend 10-15 yards deeper today which meant it was hard getting out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But to a man I thought we were excellent. They conducted themselves realy well and they are a credit to the football club.”

The youngsters travelled down this morning on the coach, leaving at 7am, and had a pre-match meal at a hotel near the ground, all of which is a new experience for a lot of them.

Cluxton continued: "The club and the gaffer has put their faith in us, we have come up a bit short, but the boys have been superb. We could not have asked for any more. The lads have absolutely worked their socks off. It terms of decision-making and listening to instructions they have been great.

"We rode our luck at times and we didn’t have too many chances. We huffed and puffed without really threatening to score but I think we have given a decent account of ourselves. We were disappointed with the corners – they should have been better.