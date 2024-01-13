A youthful Chesterfield side were knocked out of the FA Trophy after narrowly losing 2-0 to National League South Welling United in the fourth round.

The Spireites’ starting line-up was full of academy prospects, including six debutants, with two more coming off the bench, with no senior players involved in the squad at all.

The goals came from David Kamara on 51 minutes and Enoch Muwonge on 83 minutes.

Town’s youths could be proud of their efforts and they represented the club and academy manager Neil Cluxton, who led from the touchline, really well. They battled hard throughout and played with plenty of fight, passion and enthusiasm.

Chesterfield put out a young side against Welling United.

The Blues camp made no secret of the fact that this competition was not a priority as they aim to end their six-year stay in the National League. Tuesday’s upcoming home match against Altrincham was deemed far more important and the first-team regulars’ legs were saved for that.

In the first 45 Welling had most of the territory but the Blues had a nice shape about them and they were well-organised. They had frustrated the home side and restricted them to long-range shots.

As the half went on, Welling applied more pressure, forcing goalkeeper Luke Chadwick into making a couple of good saves, but Chesterfield deserved to be level for endeavour alone. They had run their socks off, closed down, and carried out the game-plan well.

Ryley D’Sena, who impressed in the last round against Southport, was a rock at the back, Thomas Marshall played like his life depended on it and was a nuisance, but overall they had all been a credit to the club.

Weling had a big chance to take the lead early in the second-half but Muwonge could not connect with Crossley Lema’s cross.

But the hosts did take the lead on 51 minutes when Kamara swivelled and smashed high into the net from close-range.

A great bit of defending from Koby Eratt-Thompson, who made a superb last-ditch block to deny TJ Bramble a certain goal, kept it at 1-0.

Chesterfield’s youngsters never gave in and they made a number of blocks and clearances to stay in the game as it reached the latter stages.

They just wanted, and needed, one chance to fall their way, but sadly the match was taken away from them on 83 minutes when Muwonge blasted in.

The youngsters applied themselves really well throughout and they can take a lot of heart from it. Liam Jessop nearly pulled one back late on, but the focus now returns to first-team matters and winning promotion back to the Football League.

Chesterfield: Chadwick; Brassey, D'Sena, Wragg (Thomas, 46), Eratt-Thompson; Hooper, Abudu (Mohiuddin, 59); Marshall, Rossiter (Mitchell, 72), Jessop; Simmonite.