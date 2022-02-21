Belper Town's Raygar Stadium left underwater again due to Storm Franklin

An image of Belper Town's Raygar Stadium taken from the club's CCTV on Monday afternoon.

It is the third time in four years the Nailers’ ground has been hit by flooding, with previous storms having seen the club’s pitch completely submerged and in 2019 the ground’s clubhouse and changing rooms also left severely damaged and requiring extensive repair work.

Now, with heavy rain having hit Derbyshire over the weekend and with the River Derwent having risen to levels that have seen the surrounding area, including the centre of Matlock, badly flooded, the Nailers’ pitch and facilities have once again been left underwater.

Chairman Ian Woodward tweeted on Monday morning: “Absolutely gutted this morning when I inspected the club house to find it once again completely flooded, another major clean up and rebuilding required.”

The message saw immediate replies pledging help for the club once access can be properly gained back into the Raygar Stadium, but the news will once again be a huge blow to a club hit so hard by similar events in the past, and could put upcoming home fixtures in doubt for a side pushing hard for the NPL Midlands play-off places.