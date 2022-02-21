Storm Franklin: Pictures show flooded Matlock town centre roads turned into rivers

Our photographer Brian Eyre captured these images of the town centre under water this morning – with many roads turned into rivers and traffic lights more useful as river gauges.
Drivers have been urged to avoid the area, with a number of roads closed because of flooding.
A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock is closed due to flooding, along with a number of other roads across the county.
"Please pay attention to road closed signs and do not drive through flood water.”
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We have many roads across the county which are closed due to flooding.
"If you see a road closed sign – please do not ignore it, and ensure you take an alternative route.”