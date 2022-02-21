Storm Franklin: Pictures show flooded Matlock town centre roads turned into rivers

Our photographer Brian Eyre captured these images of the town centre under water this morning – with many roads turned into rivers and traffic lights more useful as river gauges.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area, with a number of roads closed because of flooding.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The A6 Bakewell Road at Matlock is closed due to flooding, along with a number of other roads across the county.

"Please pay attention to road closed signs and do not drive through flood water.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “We have many roads across the county which are closed due to flooding.

"If you see a road closed sign – please do not ignore it, and ensure you take an alternative route.”

1. Flooding in Matlock Police and council officials were forced to close several roads in Matlock town centre. They urged people not to ignore the signs.

2. Flooding in Matlock Flood warnings are in place across the River Derwent's catchment area. The river flows close to Matlock town centre.

3. Flooding in Matlock Road closure signs were put in place across the town as Matlock woke to more flooding misery.

4. Flooding in Matlock Many roads in the town centre are under water this morning.