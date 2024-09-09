Belper Town weren't at their best but they still progressed in the FA Trophy. Pic: Michael Smith.

Belper Town made it through to the next round of the Isuzu FA Trophy after edging out a competitive Boldmere side at the Raygar Stadium.

But Manager Lee Attenborough admitted he wasn’t happy with what he had seen.

"I wasn’t happy with the performance today and although it was a good result it was a well below par performance especially in the first half,” he said.

“We didn’t start for whatever reason although we said all the right things in the dressing room that we needed to keep the tempo up like we did last Tuesday.

“For whatever reason we didn’t hit our straps at all, and it’s possibly been the worst we’ve been over the first seven or eight games of the season. We had a lot more in the tank and looked organised enough at times, but other times we looked wide open.

"In the second half we came out with a bit more impetus and more front footed, and played a little bit better, but we weren’t at our sharpest, but on a low par performance and to still get the win is obviously pleasing.”

Attenborough started Brodie Litchfield to cover for the loss of Jacob Gratton who opted to join Worksop last week.

Attenborough’s options were limited as he had only two fit substitutes to call on due to injuries and absences.

The Nailers found themselves under pressure from the start as the Mikes took control of the game with the Nailers barely getting a look in for the first 20 minutes or so.

Belper survived a goal mouth scramble in the 4th minute then the tricky Theo Rowe almost set up Tui Gustavo Macedo-Sanches with a tantalising cross soon afterwards, and the Nailers were relieved to see his shot go wide.

The Nailers sparked into life in the 17th minute when Keaton August’s shot following a corner kick was cleared off the line by a defender, then the Mikes struck back when Rowe’s volley swerved just wide and then following a swift break Jack Broadhead blocked a Rowe shot.

Harry Draper worked hard to create a shooting opportunity on 32 minutes but put his shot narrowly over, then a cross from Aguas was headed against the cross bar by the Belper striker.

A much-improved Nailers came close on the stroke of half time when August and Aguas combined, and the full back’s effort went just wide.

A much brighter start to the second half was rewarded with a goal on 52 minutes. Broadhead got to a Burrows corner kick and headed the ball home with the aid of a deflection.

Belper continued to look dangerous and came close to scoring again when Burrows struck a free kick from twenty yards, and he was disappointed to see the ball rattle the cross bar.

The Nailers caught Boldmere short at the back in the 80th minute and when Draper’s shot was pushed wide by Brown in the Mikes’ goal, Nathaniel Crofts was ideally placed to score from close in.

August came close to sealing the tie on 84 minutes but shot wide from close in, and what should have been a routine end to the game was upset by Hisham Chiha’s goal in the 90th minute with an angled shot from the left.

It created a tense finish as the Mikes put everything they had in trying to force penalties with an equaliser, however Belper managed to see the game out to secure a rare Trophy victory.

