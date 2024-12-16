Belper Town held to second successive draw after being pegged back

Belper Town were held to a 1-1 draw at Brighouse. Pic: Mike Smith.

After going 18 league games without a draw Belper Town have now had two in five days.

Coincidentally, both took place in West Yorkshire on tired pitches and involved the Nailers taking a first half lead and being pegged back quickly.

Overall the 1-1 draw at Brighouse offered little and was not a great advert for the NPL, the first half in particular and there were few moments of excitement to warm the spectators from the bitter cold.

The first action of note came in the form of Belper’s goal in the 11th minute when a Mason Warren corner was headed down and goalwards by captain Jack Broadhead. New signing Tavonga Kuleya was on hand to nudge the ball over the line.

The hosts levelled four minutes later with a goal from nowhere. The impressive Niah Payne was played in by a flicked on header and finished nicely past Kieran Preston.

On 36 minutes some lovely football from Belper saw Mason Warren pick out Kuleya, his cross was flicked goalwards by Luke Rawson but Kyle Trennery was equal to it.

In the second minute of first half injury time, Preston produced a fantastic double save to keep Belper on level terms as substitute Rhys Plater was denied.

In the 58th minute, following a good spell by the Nailers, Kelan Swales saw a shot go just wide after good work by Warren.

Three minutes later some good fluid play between Warren and Curtis Burrows ended with the former shooting narrowly wide.

With five minutes remaining Brighouse swung in a corner which hit the post and when the ball fell to Ethen Vaughan his shot was blocked.

In the first minute of injury time a long throw by Larell King reached Broadhead who passed to Rawson but his shot was agonisingly wide.

The final chance went to Plater at the other end but Preston produced a superb save with his feet.