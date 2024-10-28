Belper Town exit FA Trophy at Chasetown on penalties

Belper Town suffered a disappointing FA Trophy defeat on penalties. Pic: Michael South.

Belper Town’s FA Trophy run came to a disappointing end after Chasetown went through to the next round on penatlies.

The Nailers were without skipper Jack Broadhead who missed the game through illness however Nathan Whitehead came back into the side after missing out at Carlton in midweek.

Belper made most of the running in the first half which was unexpected as the home team usually get up to speed very quickly.

The Nailers were certainly showing up the better of the two teams and after Keaton August had a penalty shout turned down in the 8th minute, Nat Crofts had a shot deflected for a corner kick.

Top goal getter Harry Draper went close to getting the opener on 17 minutes when he put a powerful header just wide, then with the Nailers very much in the ascendency Draper went closer still when he hit Curtis Burrow’s through ball hard against the post.

Draper turned provider two minutes later with a strong run on the left and a ball across to Harrison Poulter at the far post, but the resulting shot was clumsily saved at the foot of the post by Curtis Pond.

The Scholars best effort of the half came just after the half hour mark when George Cater thumped a 25-yard effort that clipped the angle of the cross bar and out of play.

With Belper clearly winning the first half on points if not goals, the second half started poorly for the Nailers who faced a side who had spent half time having their ears bent by their manager.

Crofts had an effort just go wide on 47 minutes but the shift in momentum towards the hosts increased minute by minute. Nathan Whitehead was ideally placed to head the ball off the line on 49 minutes, however Chasetown opened the scoring two minutes later when a shot from outside of the penalty area by Cater sneaked in just inside the post.

Nailers’ supporters were slowly beginning to fear the worst as their team had defended for much of the second period until the 67th minute when a jinking run from Keaton August caused enough confusion then a knock on from Toby Gregory fell to Draper who stabbed the ball in for the equaliser.

It was very much nip and tuck after this, and Kieron Preston kept Belper in the tie with a fine fingertip save from Joey Butlin. A defensive mix up presented Crofts with a good shooting opportunity on 81 minutes, and although Pond was well out of his goal, the Belper striker couldn’t find enough power in his shot.

Preston performed heroics again in the 96th minute when he saved brilliantly from Butlin once again, then the referee brought the tie to a close and sent the game to penalties.

Burrows, Warren, Preston, and Rawson all scored their spot kicks and because Cater had missed Chasetown’s second, it was left to Keaton August to convert to send the Nailers through.

Unfortunately, he sent his penalty kick wide of the target and with Lewis Austin also having his saved, the hosts converted their last two and celebrated victory.