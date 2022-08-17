Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors settled quite well early on but it was one-way traffic after Jeff King’s opener on 10 minutes and Ollie Banks added another soon after.

The Welsh outfit put the ball into the Spireites’ box a number of times after the break but Town stood firm.

“We conceded two avoidable goals,” Parkinson told the Leader. “We started the game well and I thought we were in control.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first goal, we let the full-back (King) run and we spoke about how key that was with the way Chesterfield play.

“And the second one is just deal with the ball.

“There is no need to go back to Mark (Howard) and when it goes back to Mark, he has got to deal with it, so we have handed them a two-goal start when we were doing okay in the game.

“The teams were separated by us switching off on the first goal and making a basic error for the second one.

“I think the story is the goals first of all and then for the play we had, we need to produce more.

“I thought we huffed and we puffed, and some of the approach play was alright.

“But the quality of our crossing and the quality of the shooting and final ball was not where it needed to be.

“We are better than that - we have got more quality, and we have got to have better standards.

“Set-play delivery was poor, too many were headed out of the box by them."

The defeat was Wrexham’s first of the season.

Parkinson added: ”I still felt at half-time that if we showed composure and a bit more quality when it was needed, which I know we have got in the team, that we could get back in the game.

"Their defenders were more resolute, their keeper was more resolute and at the other end they created more than we did and we've got to look at that,” he told the BBC.