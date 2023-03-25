Armando Dobra injury news after Chesterfield's 'comfortable' win against Halifax

Dobra came off the bench to double the Spireites’ lead but not long after he dropped to the floor with no one around him. He appeared to signal that he wanted to continue but manager Paul Cook took no chances and he was withdrawn.

Assistant manager Danny Webb said: “It was just a precaution. The game was won. He felt a tightness in his hamstring so why risk him? I am sure Dobs will wake up tomorrow and realise it was the best thing for him.”

The win means the Blues stay fourth after third-placed Woking grabbed a late winner at Maidstone United

Armando Dobra.

“We have seen that Woking have scored in the 96th minute, people are a bit down in there about that, but my point is we would have felt more down had we not won because the gap would have been bigger,” Webb told the DT.

“We are on the same points and one goal behind so it is to play for but we have got to keep getting these points on the board.

“We have got to keep doing our bit, if we don’t do our bit, they are going to finish third. We have got to keep winning and hopefully it is going to be our season.”

Dobs’ goal came after Ollie Banks headed Town in front in the first-half.

On the performance, Webb explained: “There were things we could have done better but we felt comfortable throughout, I think most people did.

“There were a few missed chances and wayward passes but at this part of the season it is all about winning.

“It was a deserved win but without us being absolutely exceptional. I thought we did play some good football at times, created some good opportunities, should have scored a few more, defended our box brilliantly, and you get what you put in.”

Banks’ goal was his second in as many games after a spell out of the team.

Webb said: “I am really pleased for him. He is an excellent player. He has been in and out of the team recently but in the last couple he has been a real lynchpin in that midfield. He showed his quality with his header.”

Next up for Chesterfield is a trip to Maidenhead United on Saturday.

