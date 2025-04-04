Are Chesterfield having a good season? Paul Cook answers our question

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul Cook is enjoying Chesterfield’s current run of form but is undecided on whether they are having a good season or not.

The Spireites were the favourites for the League Two title before a ball was kicked but they have been ravaged by injuries, many of which have been long-term. They have not been able to name an unchanged line-up many times so it has been tough to gain any consistency or momentum. But a six-match unbeaten run has put them on the fringes of the play-offs, with the gap just four points to the top seven and they have a game in hand.

Cook told the DT: “We have given our supporters real hope and belief, which is what this squad should have given them over this season. We were certainly strong enough to compete at the top end of the table. But, also, retrospectively, you have got to respect the injuries we have been through, which has probably hampered our challenge a little bit more than most.”

Some fans believed they could challenge for automatic promotion, while others were happy with a season of consolidation after six years in the National League, but both of those predictions might have been altered had they have known about the injury crisis. So, considering the problems they have had, does Cook think they are having a good season?

He explained: “If you had asked me over Christmas I would have said no. And if you had asked me after that four-game losing run about a month ago I would have said no. If you then look at some of the results we have had like beating Doncaster twice and some of the big performances we have had, and the run latterly, it is probably a season epitomised where we are happy today but we know tomorrow is a different day. We will do our best to enjoy our happiness. We have got so much to play for. We know the games are whittling away. We know we are playing catch-up. We are aware of the rewards and the consequences. So, to answer your question, I don’t know!”

Chesterfield are the league’s in-form team across the last six games, with five wins and a draw, and many supporters are wondering how many victories they might need to get into the play-offs. But, for Cook, he is not concerning himself with any such predictions.

He added: I think we are on a really good run at the minute. If you go back six games, we didn’t have a chance of getting in the play-offs. Any type of hiccup will set us back but we will pick ourselves up off the floor like I always try to get my teams to do and we will go again. So I don’t look at numbers. I think your league position is important. If I am in the top three today, I am in a good position. If I am in the top seven, I am probably in a good position but I might like to be higher. And if you’re outside the top seven, you’re not in a very good position at all so let’s see what tomorrow, Tuesday and next Saturday brings.”