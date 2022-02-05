'Annoyed, sad, grateful' - Chesterfield fans react to manager James Rowe's departure

A statement on Friday night said they had parted ways by ‘mutual consent’.

It comes after Rowe was suspended last month over misconduct allegations.

Here’s what some fans have been saying online...

James Rowe leaves Chesterfield after 14 months in charge.

@YogiOldfield posted: “He had everything there to be one of the best managers in my life time and whatever has happened to lead to this point we’ll never know what could have been.”

@JT_Spire wrote: “Thank you to the club for acting decisively with integrity, speed and morality. We have longed for an ownership and board like this in the last decade so credit where it's due. Managers come and go. We move on.”

@DaveCoups said: “The club is bigger than any one person be that player, manager/chairman, life goes on the only constant is the supporters. What an opportunity for someone to lead this group/squad of players. All Town Aren’t We.”

@spireriteblue39 wrote: “Well can’t say this wasn’t expected. Whole thing from the start didn’t feel right. James Rowe has been amazing, has done wonders getting our club back on keel and for that, every Spirerite thanks you. So sorry that we must part ways like this. Good luck and all the best.”

@saltergate1 added: “No idea what’s he’s done but I’ll be forever grateful for what he’s done for the club - took us from the brink of National League North to the top of the league - completely transformed the club.”

@DextersDesciple wrote: “It’s Webb and the team I feel sorry for. They’ve done nothing wrong and any new manager that comes in may have his own backroom team. So he’s possibly going to lose a job he loves for nothing.”

@CfcCrookes said: “So annoyed and sad all at the same time. I still belive in the squad and Webby though.”

@GreenLivvygreen posted: “I’m gutted but grateful for everything JR did. He gave us hope and brought back a pride in our club. I just cross fingers we maintain that passion to win and continue to aim for the top.”