The Spireites host the 11th-placed Robins on Tuesday night.

Alty have only won one of their last seven in all competitions but thrashed 10-man Weymouth 4-1 away on Saturday.

On Town, Parkinson saoi: “They are absolutely getting it spot on, they have got a very good manager who has turned it around massively since he has gone in there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson.

“They are a top team, they are top of the league, they are going to make it very difficult for us and it will be a completely different game from today.

“We have won championships, we know what it takes, what it smells like, what it tastes like.

“It is a huge club and it should be up there, they should be a juggernaut in this division but there are a few like that so when you get it right with the resources and everything they will have at their disposal, they should be doing what they are doing."

Parkinson hinted that a possible change in formation or style in play might be needed if they are to get a result and that they will have their ‘work cut out’

He explained: “We certainly know we are going to have to be above and beyond to get anything out of that game and whether we like it or not we might have to change slightly what we do because of how well they are doing at the moment. It is not something we don’t like to do but it is something we might have to consider.

“We are a much better team then when we went there last season but so are they so it will be a really difficult test for us.

“We are going to have our work cut-out and if we get anything Tuesday night it will be an absolute credit to this football club and the lads but for me it is a really good challenge and it is why I wanted to be in this division and why the players wanted to be in this division.”