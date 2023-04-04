Alan Shearer, Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Lester and Neil Warnock help raise thousands to save Derbyshire footballer’s career

Connor Dimaio, pictured during the Pre-Season Friendly between Matlock Town and Chesterfield at Causeway Lane stadium. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

On March 30, Matlock Town launched a crowdfunder to raise £6,000 towards surgery for midfielder Connor Dimaio.

Connor, formerly of Chesterfield and Sheffield United, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a match against Ashton United last month – requiring surgery to reconstruct the ligament and at least 10 months of rehabilitation afterwards.

The club said that, due to NHS waiting times and to support the longevity of Connor’s career, they wanted him to undergo private surgery. The Professional Footballer’s Association, however, would only cover some of the costs – leaving a £6,000 shortfall.

Aaron Ramsdale (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In just a matter of days, the fundraiser has already reached the £6,000 target. Aaron Ramsdale, England international and current number one at Arsenal, made a huge £1,000 donation – having played with Connor in the youth team at Sheffield United.

Darragh MacAnthony, owner of Peterborough United, donated £500 towards Connor’s surgery – along with contributions from Spireites legend Jack Lester, current Chesterfield captain Jamie Grimes and another former Spireite in Jake Beesley.

The appeal was also shared by a host of big names from the world of football – including Alan Shearer, Neil Warnock, Shay Given, Chris Kirkland, Norman Whiteside and Henry Winter.

Connor, who recently welcomed a second child with his parter, will undergo ACL reconstruction surgery on April 26. In a short video posted onto Twitter, he said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone that’s donated. There’s a lot of people out there who need help more than me, but we really appreciate it – hopefully I’ll see you all soon and thank you again for the donations.”

A club spokesperson tweeted: “You have officially smashed through the £6,000 target, and now Connor Dimaio can begin his road to recovery.

“We couldn't do it without the people who shared the fundraiser, and people from all parts of the Twitter landscape coming together for a good cause.