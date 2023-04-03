Walker dies at popular Peak District beauty spot
The mountain rescue team were called to a popular Peak District beauty spot last weekend after reports a walker had sadly died.
The incident happened at about 6pm on Saturday, April 2 on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.
Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were asked to help East Midlands Ambulance recover the walker from the hills above Ladybower Reservoir in the Derwent Valley.
Team members were able to access the location above Crookhill Farm and bring the walker and their family members back down to the road.
A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “We would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to the walker's family and friends at this tragic time.”