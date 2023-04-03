News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
19 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Walker dies at popular Peak District beauty spot

The mountain rescue team were called to a popular Peak District beauty spot last weekend after reports a walker had sadly died.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:18 BST

The incident happened at about 6pm on Saturday, April 2 on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were asked to help East Midlands Ambulance recover the walker from the hills above Ladybower Reservoir in the Derwent Valley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team members were able to access the location above Crookhill Farm and bring the walker and their family members back down to the road.

Edale Mountain Rescue were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with the recovery of a sadly deceased walker. The incident happened on Saturday, April 2, on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.
Edale Mountain Rescue were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with the recovery of a sadly deceased walker. The incident happened on Saturday, April 2, on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.
Edale Mountain Rescue were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist with the recovery of a sadly deceased walker. The incident happened on Saturday, April 2, on the hills above Ladybower reservoir.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “We would like to pass on our sincerest condolences to the walker's family and friends at this tragic time.”

Peak District