Accrington Stanley boss John Doolan was left baffled at how his side did not score late on against Chesterfield.

The Spireites clung on for a 1-0 victory which sneaked them into the play-offs on the last day of the season after Salford City could only manage a 2-2 draw at Carlisle United. In the final seconds at the Crown Ground, the hosts hit the woodwork twice in a mad scramble, which saw Ryan Boot make a fine save, but the Blues somehow escaped unscathed.

"In the second-half we asked them questions and the quality at times was very good,” Doolan said. “We just needed that little bit of luck and I think if we were still playing now it would not have gone in. I think it was blessed, their goal today. It was probably meant to be for them to get over the line.”

Accrington secured their League Two status last weekend so there was nothing but pride riding on it for them. Town were the better team in the first 45 and led through Will Grigg but the hosts were much-improved after the break.

Doolan continued: “We set out to try to win the game against a good side. They are a very, very good side. They pass the ball really well. They have got some really good players and they have proved that over the course of the season.

"I could not have asked any more of the team, especially in the second-half. We had a couple of words at half-time because I thought in the first 15 minutes they started a bit better than us and I did not think there was anything in the game.”

On the goal conceded, which saw Ryan Colclough hit the post from close-range before Grigg finished the rebound, Doolan added: "We had control of the ball in their half then all of a sudden we make a loose pass and there was a chance and then Will Grigg does what he does, he is a good player. He has been scoring goals for years for different clubs and he found the space and put it into the back of the net.”