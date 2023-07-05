Absence of three Chesterfield players from big pre-season win explained

The Spireites scored seven times during the second-half against their Derbyshire neighbours in their first pre-season outing.

Liam Mandeville, Armando Dobra and Will Grigg all scored twice, while a trialist, Ryan Colclough and Archie White bagged the others.

Three players who were not involved at all on Tuesday night were Akwasi Asante, Danny Rowe and Michael Gyasi.

Akwasi Asante. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

When asked if any players had reported back to pre-season with any injuries, Spireites coach Danny Webb told the DT: “Akwasi has got a niggling nerve injury in his groin. I think he has seen a specialist and he has said it is nothing major.”

Sadly, it appears striker Rowe’s ongoing health issue is still troubling him.

Webb said: “Danny has had another check-up at the hospital. He’s got five days to rest to see if that latest procedure has worked well with him. I can’t speak too much about it because I don’t know and I don’t want to say anything that undermines Danny in any way.”

And it sounds like Gyasi’s time at the Blues is coming to an end after just one year. After signing last summer, he has made just one start and was loaned out to Gloucester City and Altrincham.