'A real livewire' - Chesterfield player ratings from draw against Solihull Moors

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Ross Fitzsimons 7

A much-needed clean sheet, just Town’s second in 14 games, and first on the road in the league since September. He made a decent save from Dallas’ header in the first-half.

Ross Fitzsimons kept a clean sheet against Solihull Moors.

Ryheem Sheckleford 7

Kept his place in the side despite King’s return from suspension. The right-back had a good game both defensively and offensively. An encouraging all-round performance.

Ash Palmer 7

Apart from one mistake in possession in the second-half that allowed Kelly to race through one-on-one for a massive chance, he put in a solid display. Came closest to scoring for Chesterfield but his header was cleared off the line.

Jamie Grimes 7

Dealt with most things that came his way and cut out the mistakes from previous weeks. A couple of clever clipped balls down the left sent Horton on his way in the first-half. Took a whack for his troubles, and came back on with a Terry Butcher-style bandage on. Him and Palmer handled big lad Beck well.

Brandon Horton 6

Had his hands full with tricky and pacy winger Barnett, who went past him too often in the first-half. Horton tried to give him a taste of his own medicine going back the way, standing up a dangerous cross to the back stick. Improved defensively after the break but his crossing in attacking positions let him down.

Mike Jones 7

Disrupted Solihull’s attacks and was neat and tidy in possession, Wasn't afraid to join in attacks higher up the pitch and kept the ball ticking over in the opposition half.

Ollie Banks 7

A box-to-box performance. Worked back well to cut-out a dangerous counter in the first 45 just before it reached the box. Played a big part in helping Town control the play and sustain attacks but the final pass was missing. Delivery from corners not the best. Subbed off.

Liam Mandeville 7

Got into some dangerous positions in the first-half but his shots were either blocked or went over. Also had a possible penalty shout early on after a challenge by Clarke. Looked after the ball well and did some good defensive work.

Tim Akinola 7

Took hold of the ball in tight spaces and linked the play well at times. Got stuck in against a physical Solihull side. Subbed off.

Armando Dobra 6

A curling shot wide in the first 45 was about as good as it got for him. Held onto the ball for too long at times and got involved in stuff he didn’t need to. Subbed off.

Paul McCallum 7

Didn’t have loads of service but he did some intelligent work with what he did have. He showed some neat control and touches and he worked hard but not much came his way.

Ryan Colclough 7

Replaced Akinola on 65 minutes and made a positive impression with his directness and power. He had two chances expertly blocked by Gudger and another late attempt blocked by Boot. He was a real livewire.

Darren Oldaker N/A

Replaced Banks late on.

Joe Qugley N/A