Ronan Darcy. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Ronan Darcy has become Chesterfield’s ninth summer signing.

The 24-year-old has joined the Spireites on a season loan from Wigan Athletic. He has won promotions from League Two with Bolton and Crawley. He joined the Latics in January for a fee, signing a two-and-a-half year deal, but manager Ryan Lowe says he did suit his formation so he has been allowed to leave.

Let’s take a look at his profile and how he might fit into the Blues’ system…

WHAT TYPE OF PLAYER IS HE?

He is an attacking midfielder who, according to Latics boss Lowe, is a number 10. He netted six times and notched seven assists as Crawley won the League Two play-offs in the 2023/2024 campaign and he created another five assists in the first-half of last season in League One before joining Wigan. Delving deeper into his stats, Darcy is a player whose main strengths are the number of touches he has in matches, shot attempts and chances created. His other attributes include a high passing success rate and recoveries. On paper, he looks like a classic Paul Cook type of player.

CAN HE PLAY ANYWHERE ELSE?

Although his primary position is a central attacking midfield role, he has also played out wide and even as a striker. Although he looks a different type of player to Ryan Colclough, Darcy’s signature does boost competition for places in those three attacking positions which, as we know, Cook likes to rotate and freshen up in games.

WHAT’S DARCY SAID ABOUT HIMSELF?

"I'm energetic and very creative. I like to be on the front foot and high-press, and I'm aiming to add a lot more goals and assists to my game."

WHAT HAVE OTHER MANAGERS SAID ABOUT HIM?

Former Wigan boss, Shaun Maloney, said: “He has a strong work ethic and brings valuable skills to the team, especially when we are in possession.”

And ex-Swindon Town manager, Scott Lindsey, who signed him for the Robins and for Crawley, said: “He’s a really good lad who fits in well with the group and has built good relationships with the other players in the short time he’s been here. He’s a lovely footballer to watch with a great work ethic.”

ANYTHING ELSE YOU SHOULD KNOW?

In Crawley’s 3-0 play-off semi-final first leg win against MK Dons in 2024, Darcy scored the third goal and lifted up his shirt to reveal a message which read: ‘Mental Health Matters.’ After that, Darcy became an ambassador for the club and did fantastic work with the foundation to spread the message about mental health.