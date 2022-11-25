News you can trust since 1855
24 pictures of Chesterfield FC fans supporting the boys over the last 20 years

We’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans watching their side down the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
37 minutes ago

It’s been an up and down time for the club over the last two decades but the fans will always be there through thick and thin.

We’ve had promotions, relegations, Wembley visits, a ground change and the club fighting for its very survival.

Take a look at this gallery capturing just some of those moments and see if you can spot anyone you know. And you can check out more fans pics in this other gallery, here.

1. Preston - 2015

Chesterfield fans in fancy dress look on during the Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg match at Preston North End.

Photo: Getty

2. Wembley - 2014

Young Chesterfield fans make their way to the stadium prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United.

Photo: Getty

3. Wembley - 2014

A young Chesterfield fan looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium.

Photo: Getty

4. Wembley - 2014

A young Chesterfield fan waves a flag prior to the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final between Chesterfield and Peterborough United at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

Photo: Getty

Wembley