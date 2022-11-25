24 pictures of Chesterfield FC fans supporting the boys over the last 20 years
We’ve dipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans watching their side down the years.
It’s been an up and down time for the club over the last two decades but the fans will always be there through thick and thin.
We’ve had promotions, relegations, Wembley visits, a ground change and the club fighting for its very survival.
Take a look at this gallery capturing just some of those moments and see if you can spot anyone you know. And you can check out more fans pics in this other gallery, here.
