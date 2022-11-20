There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans enjoying backing their side around the country.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Spireites today, here.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3 Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019. Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018 Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales