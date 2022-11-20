News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield fans at Wembley for the JPT final against Swindon Town in 2012.

34 retro pictures of Chesterfield FC fans enjoying watching their beloved team play

There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Spireites fans enjoying backing their side around the country.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Spireites today, here.

1. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsleet on 22nd February 2020.

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet

Chesterfield fans before the game at home to Ebbsfleet on 22nd February 2020.

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Bromley 3 Chesterfield 3

Some of the fans who watched Chesterfield's 3-3 draw with Bromley in March 2019.

Photo: Shibu Preman/AHPIX LTD

4. Grimsby Town v Chesterfield - 2018

Chesterfield fans before kick-off at Blundell Park ahead of a 1-0 defeat for Spireites on 7th April 2018.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

