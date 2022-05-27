Chesterfield are set to take on Solihull Moors on Sunday, May 29 – with the teams fighting for a place in the Vanarama National League playoff final, hosted at West Ham’s London Stadium.

Many Chesterfield fans, however, have been frustrated in the search for tickets. Despite bringing over 2000 supporters to Halifax on Tuesday, the Spireites received just 575 tickets for the away tie at Solihull’s Armco Arena – which sold out this morning.

Fortunately for those unable to attend in person, the game will be live on BT Sport, with kick off at 12.30pm. These are 19 of the Chesterfield venues – according to BT Sport’s pub finder – that will be showing the game, as the Spireites hope to take a giant step towards securing their return to the Football League.

1. The Spotted Frog The Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road, Brampton.

2. The Burlington The Burlington on Burlington Street, Chesterfield town centre.

3. The Barrel Inn The Barrel Inn on Chatsworth Road, Brampton.

4. The Barley Mow The Barley Mow on Saltergate, Chesterfield town centre.