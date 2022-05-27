A number of pubs across Chesterfield will be showing the game for those Spireites who miss out on tickets.

19 pubs showing Chesterfield’s playoff semi-final against Solihull – with Spireites’ 575 tickets sold out

With Chesterfield’s small allocation for their playoff semi-final at Solihull Moors sold out, many fans will be forced to watch from pubs in the town.

By Tom Hardwick
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:56 am

Chesterfield are set to take on Solihull Moors on Sunday, May 29 – with the teams fighting for a place in the Vanarama National League playoff final, hosted at West Ham’s London Stadium.

Many Chesterfield fans, however, have been frustrated in the search for tickets. Despite bringing over 2000 supporters to Halifax on Tuesday, the Spireites received just 575 tickets for the away tie at Solihull’s Armco Arena – which sold out this morning.

Fortunately for those unable to attend in person, the game will be live on BT Sport, with kick off at 12.30pm. These are 19 of the Chesterfield venues – according to BT Sport’s pub finder – that will be showing the game, as the Spireites hope to take a giant step towards securing their return to the Football League.

1. The Spotted Frog

The Spotted Frog on Chatsworth Road, Brampton.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. The Burlington

The Burlington on Burlington Street, Chesterfield town centre.

Photo: Google

3. The Barrel Inn

The Barrel Inn on Chatsworth Road, Brampton.

Photo: Google

4. The Barley Mow

The Barley Mow on Saltergate, Chesterfield town centre.

Photo: Google

