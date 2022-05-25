The Blues now travel to Solihull this weekend in another one-legged, with the winner advancing to the final to play either Wrexham or Grimsby Town, who face each other on Saturday, at the London Stadium on June 5.

More than 2,000 Chesterfield fans were in the away end at The Shay and there were some great celebratory scenes at the end.

Chesterfield travel to Solihull Moors on Sunday.

The scramble for tickets is set to begin, with the Spireites expected to announce the details shortly. Away tickets will be sold directly through Chesterfield, Solihull say.

A record attendance is expected at the Armco Arena with tickets, priced £20 for adults, in the home areas already sold out.

But there will be many disappointed Spireites supporters who will sadly miss out because of the small allocation given by Solihull, which we understand to be 575, something which is totally out of Chesterfield’s hands.

The decision cannot be challenged because the Moors have allocated more than 10% of thet total stadium capacity (4,510 according to their own website) to Town fans and because all home tickets have already been snapped up.

All play-off matches are one-legged ties with extra-time and penalties a possibility if required.