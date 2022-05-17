12 free agents who are available after being released by League Two clubs

Chesterfield have still got a play-off match away at Halifax to look forward to next week but no doubt manager Paul Cook will be compiling a list of players who he wants to bring in no matter what league the Spireites are in.

Here are 12 free agents who have been let go by League Two clubs. Some are more realistic than others, some are older than others, some have played for Town before, dive in and let us know what you think...