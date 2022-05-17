12 free agents who are available after being released by League Two clubs

Chesterfield have still got a play-off match away at Halifax to look forward to next week but no doubt manager Paul Cook will be compiling a list of players who he wants to bring in no matter what league the Spireites are in.
Here are 12 free agents who have been let go by League Two clubs. Some are more realistic than others, some are older than others, some have played for Town before, dive in and let us know what you think...
1. Richard O'Donnell
The 33-year-old has been released by Bradford City after 137 appearances in four years. The experienced goalkeeper had a short loan spell with the Spireites 10 years ago.
Photo: Harry Trump
2. Bradley Barry
The defender made more than 50 appearances for the Spireites between 2017 and 2019. He went on to win the National League title with Barrow the following season. The 27-year-old has just been released by Stevenage.
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. Nigel Atangana
The central midfielder, 32, was at Portsmouth when Paul Cook was there, although he was released. The Frenchman made 19 appearances for Exeter City last season as they won promotion to League One.
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jay Spearing
Another experienced central midfielder, the 33-year-old has just been let go by Tranmere Rovers after making 75 appearances in the last two seasons, including 35 in the last campaign.
Photo: Lewis Storey