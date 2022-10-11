John Duncan left a legacy that not just Spireites fans will remember forever, but football fans around the country.

No football alive at the time will ever forget Chesterfield’s Roy of the Rovers run to the 1997 FA Cup semi-final and the inspirational John Duncan of the sidelines.

Of course there was much more to John than just one good cup run.

The popular Scotsman, born in Dundee, enjoyed two spells as Spireites boss. His first came between 1983 and 1987, before his second spell spanning 1993 to 2000.

As a player John also distinguished himself, playing for Dundee, Spurs and Derby County.

Following his death tributes were paid from all the club’s and fans who held him dear, a fitting tribute for a man who left a legacy as a both a fine person and a fine servant to football.

You can read some of the tributes here and here.

1. Spurs 1975 John Duncan leaves the pitch at Highbury after Spurs were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal on 26th April 1975: Photo: Evening Standard Photo Sales

2. John Duncan with new signings Chesterfield FC manager, John Duncan with the new signings Ollie Bernardeau, Andy Kowalski, Lee Coombes and Tony Coyle during his first spell in charge. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3. John Duncan - 1984/85 John Duncan (second left on second row) with the 1984/85 squad which won Division Four. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers VAUGHAN Photo Sales

4. John Duncan - 1985/86 John Duncan with the 1985/86 squad who came 17th in their first season back in Division Three. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales