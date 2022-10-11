11 pictures remembering the fantastic football life of Chesterfield FC icon John Duncan
Chesterfield’s most iconic manager sadly passed away over the weekend.
John Duncan left a legacy that not just Spireites fans will remember forever, but football fans around the country.
No football alive at the time will ever forget Chesterfield’s Roy of the Rovers run to the 1997 FA Cup semi-final and the inspirational John Duncan of the sidelines.
Of course there was much more to John than just one good cup run.
The popular Scotsman, born in Dundee, enjoyed two spells as Spireites boss. His first came between 1983 and 1987, before his second spell spanning 1993 to 2000.
As a player John also distinguished himself, playing for Dundee, Spurs and Derby County.
Following his death tributes were paid from all the club’s and fans who held him dear, a fitting tribute for a man who left a legacy as a both a fine person and a fine servant to football.