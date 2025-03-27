Fight win leads to title bout for Clay Cross boxer

Jack Dillingham's Nottingham Win Leads to June Birmingham Title Bout

Clay Cross super featherweight Jack Dillingham is looking forward to boxing for a Midlands area title having just won his first eight round bout only ten months after stepping up from four rounds to six last May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dillingham beat Argentinian Rodrigo Areco on points on a show at Nottingham’s Rushcliffe Arena organised by his manager Scott Calow.

"I’m delighted with how my boxing career is going," said Dillingham. "I won every round boxing Rodrigo. I’ve now won six bouts since I started boxing as a professional just eighteen months ago. I made a lower weight preparing for this fight and it felt comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I managed the eight rounds well seeking him out with my punches over the distance at a high intensity. I’m excited to be moving to ten rounds in my first title fight planned for June in Birmingham where I should be meeting Ryan Griffiths from Dudley. On his home turf."

Clay Cross Boxer Jack Dillingham Boxing on Nottingham Show

"I love these longer fights which allow me to showcase what I can do, the fighting skills I’ve practised, and which tell me that all the effort, such as all those long runs, is worthwhile. In the ring I have an engine, and I’ll give it everything.

"I like to take my time to make sure I land hard shots while avoiding punches the opponent throws by staying just out of reach. It’s tactical but I also enjoy trading punches. Supporters want to know their boy can fight and I’m more than happy to oblige. The atmosphere in Nottingham was fantastic. It’s going to be extraordinary and exhilarating in Birmingham."

Manager Calow is highly impressed with Dillingham’s progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "‘The improvement Jack has made in a short space of time is unbelievable, he's developed into a quality professional boxer. There’s no doubt he’s ready for his first title fight in June and which will double up as a Midlands area and English title eliminator bout.’

Twenty-two-year-old Dillingham is Clay Cross born and bred and lives with his mother while working for a nickel-plating company. Dillingham loves watching football which he used to play semi-professionally.

The former Tupton Hall student says "I’m still saving up. There’s lots of expenses in boxing and I always want to be prepared. My manager Scott sets my goals. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate his confidence in me as he’s got me selected for a title bout less than two years into my professional career.’

‘‘I love the routine of boxing. It’s excellent for mental health. Achievements and goals are immediate. But I love my food and getting to the agreed weight can be challenging. My dad’s a boxing coach at Pro-Fitness ABC. He trained me through the amateurs, and I won thirty of fifty bouts. Scott Calow is my coach, manager, and promoter and we’re based at Huthwaite Boxing Gym in Sutton-in-Ashfield. I’m also in excellent hands with Callum Henley at Forefront Strength and Conditioning in Long Eaton keeping me in the best shape!."