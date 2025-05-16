Derbyshire Community FC ready to face new opposition

Derbyshire Community vs. Darley Abbey FC

Matchday number 3 brings a fresh new opposition for Derbyshire Community Football Club as they take on Darley Abbey FC.

The two sides will meet at South Normanton Athletic, who have recently won an award from the Derbyshire FA for their grounds team for the 2024/25 season.

Kick-off is at 2pm on Sunday May 18th, spectators are welcome from 1pm and the fixture is free entry to all with donations welcome on the day.

Derbyshire Community FC have lost their opening two games since forming as a charity football club and hope to turn their fortunes on the pitch to match the success they have had off it.

In their opening two matches they have raised an incredible £2,777.31 for various charities and this event will raise money for British Heart Foundation and will be played in memory of a close friend of Community's first team manager.

With the sunny weather expected to continue throughout the weekend, get yourself down to Lees Lane, South Normanton, to enjoy some great football, stalls and the clubs monthly lottery with money raised going to British Heart Foundation.