Clowne Comets complete Chesterfield Sunday League double

Clowne Comets celebrate after completing a league and cup double. Pic: Bill Wheatcroft.

HKL THREE champions Clowne Comets completed a league and cup double on Sunday by beating Gasoline 4-0 in the final of the Chatsworth Cup.

Comets dominated HKL THREE throughout the season to lift the title with plenty to spare and in the Chatsworth they were well on top for long periods in front of a good sized crowd at Staveley Miners Welfare FC. Rhys Cunnington scored two Comets goals which were added to by a penalty and an own goal to hand them a 4-0 victory.

HKL ONE champions Brampton Rovers took on The Cottage FC and beat them 4-1 in the Sheffield and Hallamshire Trophy final to become the second HKL side to complete a league and cup double in 2024-25.

On Friday Pilsley Community take on Doe Lea at Staveley MW in the Alma Cup final and on Sunday the two teams met in a dress rehearsal in HKL ONE. Pilsley will have to drastically improve on this performance to have any hope as Doe Lea raced to a 7-1 victory with Lee Clay rolling back the years to hit a superb hat trick as Ryan Ordidge added two goals, Oliver Rouse and Andrew Thornton one apiece.

The HKL SIX title race went down to the wire on Sunday with All Inn and Dronfield Oak FC separated only on goal difference before the start of play. As it turned out they both won, All Inn winning 5-1 at Courage Development, the margin of victory giving them a great chance of lifting the title, you would think. However Oak did the unthinkable by hitting 20(twenty) goals at bottom club Brimington Three Horseshoes to win 20-3 and claim the prize.

Just one game in HKL TWO and Grassmoor Sports won it 4-0 at Dronfield Wanderers.

Likewise in HKL THREE just one game which ended in a draw, Leyton Mycroft scoring for Staveley Town, Dominic Heardman for Shinnon.

Whitwell rounded off their season with a high scoring 8-4 victory over Steelmelters for whom Jason Bradley, Ben Copestake, Davy Francis and Luke Noble scored whilst two Will Tracy goals plus strikes from Sam Thornton and Freddie Grimmer earned Chesterfield Town a 4-2 win against Rose and Crown.