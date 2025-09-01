Chesterfield's third team have plenty to sing about in the rain

Ben Kingham hit 77 to help give the first team a flying start at Denby Photo: S.H Photos

Rain-hit matches brought widely-differing outcomes for Chesterfield's three sides in the Derbyshire County League.

The firsts made sure of retaining their place in the Premier Division next season by gaining 10 points at Denby, the seconds have a huge task to escape relegation and the third team have clinched promotion.

Jayden Wood hit 54, his first half-century, and Will Hallam 38 as the third team rattled up 153-9 off 40 overs against Buxton fourths in Division Nine North.

George Hallam and Timothy Imran reduced the visitors to 62-5 before the game was abandoned.

Chesterfield are top of the table and the 12 points they gained take them on to 391 points, 55 ahead of Eckington, and they are sure of finishing in the two promotion spots.

Skipper Eddie Grant said: "It was good to get the job done.

"We had seven juniors in the side and it is good to see them contributing."

He said the aim at the start of the season was to gain promotion to narrow the gap to the second team and added: "Now we want to be promoted as champions."

The firsts, put in, were given a flying start by Ben Kingham and Ben Slater. The two left-handers shared a stand of 106 in 24 overs before Slater (49) gave a return catch to off-spinner Peter Burgoyne.

Kingham went on to reach 77 but only Kemira Wijenayake (60 off 48 balls) made a telling contribution among the other batters and Chesterfield's total of 240-9 off 50 overs was short of what had looked likely.

Only four balls were possible in the home side's reply, Muhammad Zaroob taking a wicket as Denby reached 1-1.

Chesterfield are ninth in the 12-team table on 229 points, 72 clear of the relegation zone.

Michael Michailidis' unorthodox stroke-play ensured the seconds also started well against Denby seconds at Queen's Park.

Several fiercely-struck drives and pulls propelled him to 52 off 46 deliveries before Chesterfield slid from 74-0 to 87-5.

However, captain Adam Woodhouse held the innings together before falling for 62 in the last of the 45 overs as his side reached 202-9. The visitors were unable to start their reply.

Chesterfield are next to bottom of Division Three North on 209 points, 23 adrift of safety.

To avoid the drop they will probably need to win both their last two games and hope other results go in their favour.

The Sunday side beat Hundall by nine wickets in the Mansfield & District League after bowling out the visitors for 111.