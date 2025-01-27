Chesterfield's Perez celebrates at Motorsport Night of Champions

Lad (Seb) and Dad (Steve) Perez celebrated.

It was celebrations all round for Chesterfield’s Seb Perez last Saturday (25th January) as he received his championship trophy at the Motorsport UK’s Night of Champions.

He was a guest of honour at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall, London, who played host to the evening with special guests and 19 British champions celebrated across all motorsport disciplines, from those starting their career with the Motorsport UK Academy to seasoned champions like Perez.

The 25-year-old rally driver and racer became Motorsport UK Fuchs Lubricants British Historic Rally Champion at the end of last season and the evening was to celebrate his magnificent achievement in the sport.

He was escorted to the event by Dad Steve Perez, it was a special night for him too who was celebrating 21 years since he picked up the award for rallying too.

Steve Perez said afterwards, “I am very proud of Seb taking the reins from me 21 years after I won”.

Perez had one fantastic season in his Chesterfield based Dansport prepared Amigos Tequila Beer sponsored Porsche 911RS, with his regular Irish co-driver Gary McElhinney taking honour as well but was unable to attend the evening.

Seb was consistent in all 7 rounds of the championship converting points into the prestigious prize at the end of it. Towards the end of the season, he took control over the championship leading it. The last round the Rally Anglo Caledonian ended with a “sting to the tale” Perez announcing he had become champion before the event had even taken place.

It had gone down to the wire for the last event, with Mark Higgins in his Triumph TR7 V8 who had been keeping Perez on his toes throughout. Higgins pulled out of the event after an injury and handed over the accolade to Perez.

Rubbing shoulders with an all-star cast of the “Motorsport Who’s Who”, Seb shared celebrations with the likes of British Formula 1 legend Damon Hill OBE who was winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to motorsport, while Professor Gordon Murray CBE received the Keith Duckworth Award for his technical excellence in motorsport design and engineering including Formula One and many others from various motorsports,

Afterwards Seb Perez said, “It was a fantastic night and picking up the award 21 years after Steve, my dad collected the award was extra special for us all, it was one great season for us and thanks to everyone that made it happen.”

Perez will continue with his rallying and racing in 2025, both in the UK and in Europe.