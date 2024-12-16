Chesterfield Sunday League rivals share the spoils

Grassmoor Sports [blue] beat Clay Cross United 3-1. Pic: Martin Roberts

Old rivals Doe Lea and Clowne Wanderers met in HKL ONE on the penultimate fixture day of 2024 on Sunday.

Games between the two are always well contested and this latest clash was no exception with both sides having to settle for a point, George Morris and Josh Parfitt scoring for Doe Lea, Reece Clegg twice for Wanderers. Rangers had to play for seventy-five minutes with ten men after Matt Tait was red carded in their game at Butchers Arms but still had plenty in the tank to ease to a 4-0 win, Ryan Brown scoring twice, Ricky Machin and Brad Stoneham once.

There was a Brampton derby in HKL TWO as Moor Rovers took on Victoria, the spoils going to the former who shaded the game by the odd goal in five. Tom Norris and Rob Kieran scored for the Vicks, Dan Keenan scored twice and James Keenan for Rovers, the latter being red carded in the game later. Charlie Dawes was on target twice for Grassmoor Sports, Nick Grayson once as they beat Clay Cross 3-1 whilst Eyam and Hollingwood Athletic played out a goalless draw.

in HKL THREE Tibshelf Community and Killamarh Juniors scored eight goals between them,Tibshelf five, Juniors three. Sam Hollett scored twice for the winners as did Ross Taylor for the losers, Steve Wright and Mark Pepper also netting for Tibshelf, Steve Reid for Juniors.

Dan Cipco was on fire for Badger in HKL FOUR hitting six goals as his side won 9-3 at Chesterfield Town. Joining him on the scoresheet were Aaron Carrington, Kyle Gaunt and Adam Garner. John Pye beat Wingfield White Hart 6-3, Sam Davies twice, Jayden Mitchell-Bent, Mal Mitchell-Bent and Adam Brightmore once apiece. Walkers Wanders also hit six as they beat Steelmelters 6-2, Joe Walker hitting an excellent hat trick in the victory. Andy Craven, Dave Canning and Jake Higgins adding the other goals. Connor Jones, Kian Steel and Alex Topliss were on target for Whitwell as they beat Spartans 3-1.

in HKL FIVE Courage blew away Spartans Reserves, Trent Jules leading the way with a brace, as they won 8-0. Other scorers for Courage were Josh Dunnell, Nat Howarth, Will Newsome, Adam Guirdham, Ollie Shaw and Adam Hardy. There were also wins for Pilsley Community who beat Hasland Community 3-1 and Duke of Brampton who won 3-1 at Town FC.

Just one game in HKL SIX and Dronfield Oak won it beating Hasland 5-0.

