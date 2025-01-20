Chesterfield Sunday League returns after winter break

It was a busy weekend as the Chesterfield Sunday League returned.

The second half of the 2024/5 season finally got underway on Sunday as the first fixtures took place since before Christmas with the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup Quarter Finals taking centre stage.

Brampton Moor Rovers, Brampton Victoria were the the two HKL League teams looking to join Pilsley Community who beat Mackworth 4-1 in the semi finals. They shared mixed fortunes as Victoria were beaten 4-1 by Edge Hill however Rovers progressed in a nail biter, beating Spanish Bar on penalties 4-2 after the game ended level at 5-5 after ninety minutes. Dan Keenan hit a treble in normal time, Michael Hunter and Cameron Dovison one each.

There were also a couple of games in the Junior Cup and Shinnon progressed at the expense of fellow HKL side FC Duke, two Tom Torrington goals plus one each from Rhys Wallhead, Tom Suter and Luke Thomas earning their side a 5-0 win, whilst Creswell Black Diamond were defeated by New Inn Wanderers.

In the league Clowne Wanderers started twenty-five with an away day at Butchers Arms and started well as a four goal salvo from Liam Pritchard earned them an excellent 4-2 victory, leaving them in second place in HKL ONE. Above them in top spot is Killamarsh FC who came out on top in a tight game at Hepthorne Lane, Joe Glover, James Savage and David Sills goals earning them a 3-2 victory. Pilsley began the year with a victory as a goal apiece from Lewis Macaskill and Devon Merryweather earned them a 2-0 win over Brampton Rovers.

in HKL TWO second placed Hollingwood Athletic were surprisingly held by Clay Cross Utd to a 3-3 draw. United began the day at the bottom of the division. However goals from Chad Hooper, who scored twice and Brad Walker cancelled out goals from Jack Yeomans, Bradley Nunn and Elliott Nunn of Hollingwood.

Into HKL THREE and Clowne Comets hit the ground running as they outplayed Gasoline to win 7-2. Elliott Daffin and Jacob Owen led the way with two goals each, Kallum Clarkeson, Owen Lestet and Cole Oliver adding to the goals tally which moved Comets to the top of the table on goal difference. Creswell Barnett resumed with a close fought 3-2 win over Tibshelf Community for whom Mark Pepper and Nathan Flint netted.

in HKL FOUR John Pye spurned the opportunity to go top as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Rose and Crown. Wingfield White Hart only won once in the first half of the season but started the second with a 3-0 victory over Spartans, Stan Pashley, Matt Walsh and Dale Wilson hitting the winning goals. Connor Whelan and Lewis Deffley scored for Chesterfield Town at Badger but their efforts proved to be in vain as Town were beaten 3-2.

Poolsbrook Town went second in HKL FIVE with a 3-0 win over Spartans Reserves, Victor Valsted scoring twice, Josh Dale once. Elm Tree just edged out Pilsley Community Development 1-0 whilst Grassmoor Sports Reserves moved three points clear of the bottom two with a 3-1 win over Hasland Community.

Crown and Anchor began the day top of HKL SIX but came up against a well organised Woodthorpe Inn who beat them 2-0, Adam Cahill and Reece Reddish hitting the winning goals. Renishaw took full advantage of the former leaders slip up to blast their way to top spot with a 10-0 trouncing of Hasland Community Reserves. Goals flew in at regular intervals, Jake Rumboll scoring three of them, Connor Nunn two, Owen Hayden, Niall Preston, Jamie Plaweki, Dan Massey and Sam Shepard one.