Chesterfield Sunday League is wrecked by the weather once again

Rain again wrecked the Chesterfield Sunday League.

Once again only a handful of games went ahead due to most grounds being waterlogged with just two match days between now and the end of the year.

Two games that did take place were in the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup and the Derbyshire Junior Sunday Cup. In the former Brampton Victoria took on Hollingwood Athletic and progressed to the next round thanks to a 5-1 win, Jake Monaghan and Oliver Papworh scoring twice, Lewis Cooper once.

In the Junior section Creswell Black Diamond beat Badger 6-2In the league in HKL FIVE Town FC beat Spartans Reserves 3-1 and in HKL SIX Renishaw won 5-3 at Woodthorpe Inn.