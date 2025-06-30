Chesterfield Sunday League and HKL partnership to continue next season

-

The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League have confirmed that HKL Specialists Ltd and HKL Special Projects will once again continue to sponsorship the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agreement will see HKL sponsor the league for 2 years, which will see them as main sponsors of the league when it enters into their 60th anniversary in the 2026/27 season.

HKL Managing Director, Terry Damms, said: “HKL are delighted our sponsorship offer has been accepted by the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League for a 2-year agreement for the 2025/26 season plus, and this is important, for the 2026/27 season in which the 60th anniversary of the League will be celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League, with up to 70 Club Members across the 6 divisions is thriving, it’s simply an outstanding effort by the League Committee. The Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League clubs’ fans, volunteers, committee members, managers and players add so much to their communities, and they all deserve huge credit. In these so difficult and challenging times, HKL are grateful to be able to offer our help to the Chesterfield & District Sunday Football League, as are Staveley Miners Welfare FC, who will host the Cup Semi Finals and Finals for the 2 seasons”.

League Secretary, Callum Richardson, added: “We are delighted to have the continued support of Terry and HKL, especially with the sponsorship agreement now taking us into our 60th anniversary year too. Terry and HKL have been big supporters of grassroots football in Chesterfield and this 2-year sponsorship of the league, really helps us continue to grow and be successful”.

With the new season set to begin on the 7th of September 2025, the league is set to welcome around 12 new teams. Sadly, there will be 5 teams who will not return. The Committee wish to thank everyone involved in those clubs for their hard work and their service to the League.

Both HKL Specialists and HKL Special Projects are the main sponsors of the United Counties Division One side, Staveley Miners Welfare FC.

Further information on HKL can be found at www.hklspecialists.co.uk.