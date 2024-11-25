Chesterfield Sunday League all but washed out by the rain

Chesterfield's Sunday League games mostly fell foul of the rain.

Sunday’s fixtures were decimated with just two games, one in the league and one in the Derbyshire Senior Sunday Cup going ahead.

In the league the action came in HKL THREE at the Arc as Clowne Comets took on Green Utd with Comets looking to continue their excellent start to the season. A win would move them up to fourth in the table and in the event two Jacob Owen goals plus a third from substitute Kallam Clarkson enabled them to do just that.

HKL ONE table toppers Clowne Wanderers were in action at high flying Mansfield Sunday League Division One leaders Langwith White Star who had beaten HKL side Eyam 4-3 in the previous round. As you would expect on the day there was very little to choose between the two evenly matched teams however Wanderers came up just short as White Star won the game by the odd goal in five. Sam Lomas and Peter Roberts scored for Wanderers, Ricky Geeson, Ben Jones and Kian Tansley for White Star who progressed to the next round.

As the season moves into the last month of 2024 the top of two of the league's divisions are led on goal difference, one by one point and one by two. Clown Wanderers top HKL ONE just a point clear of Brampton Rovers having played a game more. In HKL TWO it's Brampton Moor Rovers leading the way, two points above Hollingsworth Athletic. In HKL THREE and FOUR the top two sides are separated on goal difference.

FC Duke are the side in pole position in THREE above Bolsover Town Seniors whilst in FOUR it's Walkers Wanderers who have the edge on Steelmelters. In HKL FIVE it's a different story as leaders Courage FC thanks to their one hundred percent record of having played eight and won eight, conceding just seven goals so far, who hold a comfortable five point lead over second placed Tupton. Crown and Anchor are also in a strong position in HKL SIX, six points clear of second placed All Inn.