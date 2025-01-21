Chesterfield Ladies reach Derbyshire Cup final in dramatic fashion

Chesterfield Ladies celebrate. All pics: Michael South

Two goals in stoppage time for Neil Robinson’s Blues were enough to turn the tide in a cagey fair against Derby County U21s.

So, here it was, the first game of the calendar year for Chesterfield Ladies and arguably the most important of their season so far.

The Derbyshire FA Women’s Cup semi-final kicked off at 15:00 in Staveley, with a robust lineup for the home side.

Despite lacking fixtures to get match-fit and game-ready, the Blues flew out of the blocks and presented a tough meal for last year’s winners to chew through.

Chesterfield Ladies celebrate. Pic: Michael South

The stalwart addition of goalkeeper Olivia Walker to the side after Nicole Stokes’ injury a few months ago may have been the difference between a comfortable victory for the Rams and the eventual drama that would unfold.

Massive saves, great game awareness, and commanding of her penalty area were just a few attributes that were clear in the biting-cold climate of the afternoon.

The first momentum swing came in the 22nd minute, as Ladies gave away a cheap penalty that put the visitors ahead.

Crowd-wise, Inkersall Road had an impressive attendance that was well over one hundred; which created a special atmosphere for a special occasion.

Chesterfield Ladies celebrate their 98th minute winner. Pic: Michael South.

Those impressively well-travelled supporters were treated to more quality, as arguably the most dominant player of the half, Maya Williams, smashed home a right-footed effort just outside the area that gave Walker no chance.

At half-time, you might’ve assumed that Chesterfield Ladies were well out of it, looking a tad dejected and flat with their two-goal deficit.

News filtering through that their U23s side, who were playing in the other semi-final against Borrowash Victoria Ladies, had won their game to get to the final may have been the motivation that Robinson’s side needed.

A chat with Steve Naylor, one of the coaching staff, before the second half began was particularly interesting. The Blues would match their opponents and switch to a three-at-the-back formation, as well as making a decisive double change.

Imogen Fowler immediately after scoring the winner

It would be midfielder Jemma Wheatley to get her side back into the tie in the 55th minute, driving home an effort into the bottom-left corner in emphatic style. There would be no time for celebration, as the Blues had plenty more to do.

In tantalising style, Ladies would wait until right at the death to complete the turnaround. The remaining chunk of time between their first and second goals were fairly uninspiring and scrappy to say the least.

One overzealous Derby County supporter was also receiving some stick for his endless melodies on what felt like every member of the Rams squad. It was harmless, but a little jarring for some of the crowd.

Then when all hope seemed to be lost, with the away side holding the ball in the corners of the pitch, the unthinkable happened.

Imogen Fowler's 98th minute lob over the goalkeeper

In the 95th minute of play, with Ladies nowhere near a shooting position, full-back Lily Naylor fizzed a cross up and over the goalkeeper’s head to nestle in the far corner. Pandemonium in those stands would be an understatement.

I think most fans of a white and blue persuasion would’ve been happy for the referee to blow the whistle and let the game trail into extra time at this point. The next act of play frankly defied belief.

The clock had ticked over into the 98th minute as the ball bobbled halfway through Derby County’s half. Then, with the Rams’ goalkeeper decently off her line, Blues winger Imogen Fowler met the ball and lobbed it some 35 yards out.

Flying over the keeper, the ball theatrically bounced down and up into the rafters of the net. They had done it, a complete injury-time comeback. Football at its finest!

Chesterfield Ladies will play their U23s in the final at an as-yet undecided venue and time. Whatever the outcome of the all-blue final, the trophy will be coming back to Staveley.

Chesterfield Ladies starting XI: Walker, Abercrombie, Brassington, Akers, Staples, Falleth, Standen ©, Fiddler, Fowler, Atkin, Sheppard

Used substitutes: Marshall, Wheatley, Warren, Naylor, Harding