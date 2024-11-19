Chesterfield Hockey Club continue promotion chase

Chesterfield men's first team won to keep up the pressure at the top.

Chesterfield hockey Club men's first team continued their chase for promotion from Yorkshire Division 1 with a 5-2 win over University of Leeds 1.

The goals came from Hartley (2), Molloy & Addy. The win puts them into second place in the table, and next week they travel to play City of York 2s, who are currently in fourth place.

Dan Caron's 2s played Sheffield University Bankers 4s and drew 2-2 in a match that swung between victory, loss and somewhere inbetween. Jamie Gooden converted a penalty flick in the first half and Femi Colton smashed the ball into the net in the second half for Chesterfield's goals. Banker's scored their equaliser later in the second half to mean the points were shared.

In the late game at St Mary's the 3s faced Chapeltown 2s. Chapeltown led from the start, scoring in the first minute, and held the game 2-2 at half time. Chesterfield's forwards then showed their quality in front of goal and scored 4 without reply. Scorers were Bointon (2), Winter-Smith, McCormick, Kentfield and Hallam. That win keeps them top of the table, and next Saturday they travel to play title rivals Rotherham 2.

The 4s lost out 4-0 away against Rotherham 3s in a competitive fixture - Rotherham scoring two goals in each half without reply. John Cusack's team will be hoping for their first points of the season next weekend, as they face fellow strugglers Sheffield 7.