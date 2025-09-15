Chesterfield cricketers make their mark back in the big time

Chesterfield third-team captain Eddie Grant holds aloft the Division Nine North trophy

Rain ruined their final game but could not prevent Chesterfield completing a commendable return to the top flight of Derbyshire club cricket.

The County League match at Cutthorpe was abandoned after only 23 overs of play, split into two chunks.

During that time the home side reached 141-4 with opener Zak Jahangir making 73 not out and Chesterfield skipper Harry Wilmott taking two wickets with his off-spin.

Following the first stoppage the match was reduced to 25 overs a side but the second spell of rain was terminal.

Chesterfield, promoted last year, gained eight points, helping them to finish eighth in the 12-team Premier Division on 259 points.

That was 162 behind runaway champions Ockbrook & Borrowash but 90 above the relegation zone, a comfortable margin in a division in which a win is worth 22 points.

The seconds suffered a seven-wicket defeat against West Hallam White Rose at Queen's Park.

Chesterfield lost a wicket to the first ball of the game and never really recovered.

They reached 36-2 before rain caused a brief stoppage.

On the resumption the visitors tightened their grip on the contest.

Callum Hiron played fluently in scoring 41 but no-one else made more than 10 as Chesterfield were bowled out for 106 with Rob Lathbury taking 4-30.

The hosts did better in the field with young spinners Joe Simpkin and Josh Wood bowling well in tandem. But West Hallam reached their target for the loss of only three wickets in the 26th of their 45 overs.

The seconds are relegated after finishing next to bottom of Division Three North on 215 points, 60 adrift of safety.

The third team rounded off a successful season with a nine-wicket victory over Riddings.

Sean Walsh took 4-26 as the visitors made 146-8 off 40 overs before Phil Stone hit 81 not out as Chesterfield won in the 26tb over.

They are promoted as Division Nine North champions on 403 points, 43 clear of the field.

The Sunday side's match in the Mansfield & District League was abandoned because of rain with visitors Retford 99-6.