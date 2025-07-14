Chesterfield batsman reaches magic milestone after 35 years

Reece Johnson, left, and Kemira Wijenayake shared an unbroken 306-run stand

Chesterfield cricketer Dave Walker had a day to treasure in his side's game at Calow.

The third team vice-captain scored 55 not out, his first half-century in any form of cricket 35 years after making his debut.

To make the day even more special, his son Isaac was among his team-mates. He was making his first appearance for a Chesterfield senior team in the Derbyshire County League Division Nine North game against Cutthorpe fourths.

"It's always been my goal to get a 50," said Walker. "I've got a load of 40s and high 30s but I've always given it away, it's been frustrating.

Dave Walker and his son Isaac on a special occasion

"I have been putting in a lot of time in the nets trying to improve, so it's proof you can teach an old dog new tricks."

Walker, who hit three sixes and seven fours, reached his milestone with a single into the off-side and soon afterwards he was joined by Issac, who was batting at No.11.

"I was trying to bat for him at that stage," said Walker. "He got off the mark first ball but was caught in the slips soon afterwards."

Having reached this milestone, Walker is setting his sights on making a century. "That has to be the target now," he said.

However, Walker's fine knock could not prevent the third team suffering their first defeat of the season.

The visitors raced to 272-3 off 40 overs with opener Brandon Holland scoring 110.

Apart from Walker, only Phil Stone (41) reached double figures for Chesterfield as they were bowled out for 138.

They still lead the table on 271 points, 29 clear of Darley Dale.

On Saturday Chesterfield are away to South Wingfield fourths.

Meanwhile, Reece Johnson and Kemira Wijenayake have set what is believed to be a Chesterfield club record.

The duo shared an unbroken partnership of 306 in the Sunday team's 219-run victory over Castle View in the Mansfield & District League at Queen's Park.

They came together with the hosts on 38-2 and steered their side to 344-2 at the end of their 40 overs.

Wijenayake, who opened, played wristy strokes all round the wicket on his way to 115 not out.

Johnson struck some mighty blows down the ground as he raced to a century off 60 balls before finishing on a career-best 208 not out off only 115 deliveries.

In reply Castle View were all out for 125.

Chesterfield are seventh in the 10-strong Section One North having played a game less than most teams. They travel to Waverley Sunrisers on Sunday.