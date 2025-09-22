Busy weekend on all fronts in the HK Sunday League

Clowne Wanderers beat Rangers 3-2 to progress in the Senior Cup.

Week three of the new season was a hectic one with games being played across three competitions, the League, the Derbyshire Sunday Senior Cup and the Derbyshire Junior Cup.

In the Senior Cup an all HKL One tie saw Clowne Wanderers take on Rangers. The two sides met in the league on the opening day with Wanderers edging to a 3-2 win with Liam Pritchard scoring one of Wanderers goals and he was on target again as his goal plus two from Warwick Wood and one from Ash Bonner earned Wanderers a 4-0 victory and progression to the next round.

In the Junior Galaxy made it three wins from three as a goal apiece from James and Dan Keenan saw them see off the challenge of Courage Development who play three divisions below Galaxy in the league. Spartans Jay Carr had a game to remember as he rattled in all five of his sides goals as they beat Staveley Town 5-3. Holmewood and Carr Vale were level at 2-2 after ninety minutes, Brad Walker and Jack Lockyear scoring for Holmewood, however it was Holmewood who held their nerve to win the penalty shoot-out 3-1. A tight game between Eastwood Albion for whom Jacob Stuart and Pavinder Sanghera and Creswell Black Diamond went the way of the latter who shaded the game 3-2. Tupton Tap progressed at the expense of Shirebrook Gate of the Mansfield League thanks to two goals from Josh Dale plus one from Kyron Ball and George Maude in a 4-2 win. Fellow Shirebrook side Shirebrook Soldiers Wanderers also exited the competition this time at the hands of Renishaw who beat them 4-1. Tibshelf Community beat Creswell Black Diamond 1-0 as goals from Will Heggarty, who scored twice and one from Substitute Justin Barksby saw Tipton Tap beat Glapwell Gladiators 3-1

In the League there were several high scoring games however in HKL ONE there was little to separate Butchers and Doe Lea who drew 2-2, Lee Clay and Josh Parfitt netting for Doe Lea as Stephan Brown, Cameron Davison and KJ Greveson's goals earned Brampton Moor Rovers a 3-0 win over Eyam.

Two of the three HKL TWO games produced nineteen goals with nine of them coming in the game between Hollingwood Athletic and Mutton which the latter won by the odd goal in nine, Will Whitehead superbly hitting four for Mutton and George Morris the winner in the 96th minute. Dean Webster-Smith, twice along with Ryan Whittaker and Finlay Godbehere. There were two hat-trick men in the ten goal game between Tibshelf Seniors and Clown Comets, Seniors Ryan Hadley and Lewis Macaskill, George Culley adding goal number seven. Jacob Owen scored twice for the losers, Lewis Turner once. Elliott Gunn was also a hat-trick hero, his three coming in a 3-0 win for Harland Club over Shinnon.

An eight goal thriller in HKL THREE in which John Pye and Espial shared eight goals and the points. Same Davies scored twice for Pye, substitutes Fabian Mitchell-Bent and Danny Stevenson once with Matt Crowe hitting two for Espial, Kane Snell and another sub Jordan Hendley scoring Epic's goals. Jake Hackford scored twice as Killamarsh Juniors beat Courage 3-0 whilst a Chris Hooper goal earned Clay Cross a 1-0 win over Hepthorne Lane.

In HKL FOUR Tupton fell one short of double figures and had to settle for a 9-2 win at Rose and Crown, Josh Burrow and Jake Brock both hitting trebles, Max Minshull two and Neo Batty one. Devonte Williams scored a couple as Green Utd beat Chesterfield Town 5-2.

In HKL FIVE by a quirk of the fixture list Byron Tap and Barlborough Rovers met for the second time in seven days and after last weeks nightmare for Rovers when they were beaten 10-1 surely things couldn't get any worse, or so you would think, however they did as this time around they were beaten 11-0. Ryan Starbuck led the charge for Tap with his well taken hat-trick, closely followed by Louis McAndrew and Kieran Starbuck who both scored twice, Dan Griffiths, Liam Marriott, James Spencer and Josh Watts rubbing further salt into Rovers Wounds. Spire and Harland Community shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw, Sean Martin and Nathan Watts scoring for Spire, Lewis Fleming twice for Hasland.

Continuing the high scoring trend three HKL SIX games produced a total of twenty-six goals. Nine of them were scored by new club New Houghton who hit seven last week. This time Reece Toone hit a stylish hat-trick, Ethan Lakowski and Liam Childs two each and George Simpson one. Woodthorpe Inn humbled Harland Community Reserves 8-1, Dean Billyeald and Dan Caunt twice, Chris Day, Freddie Brown and Adam Cahill scoring the winning goals. Two substitutes got on the scoresheet for Brimington Three Horseshoes, James Bromfield who scored twice, Luke Slater once. Charlie Holmes with a brace and Jordan Maqsood hit Shoes other goals in the 6-1 victory over Town FC.