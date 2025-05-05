Brampton Rovers are crowned Chesterfield Sunday League champions

Courage FC players celebrate winning Division Five in the Chesterfield Sunday League. Pic James Roddis.

One of the closest title races in recent years was finally decided on Sunday and was won on goal difference.

The lead has changed hands on numerous occasions over the course of the season with Doe Lea, Clowne Wanderers and Brampton Rovers being the main protagonists.

Doe Lea lost form somewhat towards the end of the season leaving Wanderers and Rovers to battle it out as they went into their final must win games. In the event both sides recorded comfortable victories, Rover beating Rangers 6-0 and Wanderers winning 5-1 at Killamarsh meaning that although both sides finished with thirty-two points Rovers had the better goal difference and so Brampton Rovers became the 2024-25 League Champions.

In HKL THREE Clowne Comets phenomenal season continued with an emphatic 5-1 victory over Creswell Barnett in which Jacob Owen scored twice, Rhys Cunnington, Sam Smith and Jack Gretton once. Shinnon also hit five this time against FC Duke who scored three. Shinnon’s scorers were Matt Dickinson who hit a fine hat trick, Luke Greaves and Rhys Wallhead.

HKL FOUR side Spartans won 6-0 at Rose and Crown to complete their season with three straight wins. Wingfield White Hart won the division’s other game 2-0 against Whitwell, Matt Walsh and Kristian Barlow with the winning goals.

Elm Tree won 4-0 at Pilsley Community Development in HKL FIVE as Marc Bright hit a hat trick, Luka Fraser one leaving Elm Tree with a chance to finish runners up if they can beat Grassmoor Sports in their final game. Champions Courage beat Poolsbrook Town 6-2 with Adam Hardy scoring twice, Trent Jules, Oliver Shaw, Alex Hancock and Buster Newsam with the winning goals. Potential runners up Tupton hammered Spartans Reserves 8-0.

HKL SIX leaders All Inn are on the brink of lifting the HKL SIX title following a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Hasland Community Reserves. Dronfield Oak went three better than All Inn trouncing Brimington Three Horse Shoes 12-0. Tibshelf Community Reserves drew 2-2 with Woodthorpe Inn, Aaron Hill and Jordan Sanders scoring the former, Dean and Deegan Billyeald scoring for Woodthorpe. Creswell Black Diamond and Crown and Anchor shared six goals and the points, Luke Clarke, Ryan Palmer and Kyle Turner scoring Diamond’s goals, Lucas Owen two and Tom Stevens finding the net for Crown and Anchor.

The final of the Hutson Cup will take place on Sunday as Tupton take on Pilsley Community Development at Staveley MW FC with a 10.45 am kick-off.