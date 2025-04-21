Brampton Moor Rovers crowned Division Two champions in Chesterfield Sunday League

Brampton Moor Rovers are celebrating title joy this week.

Brampton Moor Rovers comfortably beat Dronfield Wanderers 6-0 to lift the HKL TWO title.

They achieved it with a game to spare as Dan Keenan scored twice, Dan Bradbury, Cameron Dovison, James Keenan and Lewis Siddall once. Eyam who completed their fixtures seven days previously were confirmed as runners up. Also in TWO Grassmoor Sports beat Hasland Club 2-1.

Another Brampton side with title aspirations are Brampton Rovers whose superb 4-0 win at Doe Lea sees them sit three points clear at the top of HKL ONE, three points clear of Clowne Wanderers and five of Doe Lea as all three sides have two games left to play. Nico Degirolamo was the talisman for Rovers in this game as he registered a superb hat trick, Dan Claridge adding the fourth.

Clowne Comets are on the cusp of becoming HKL THREE Champions as they hit double figures in the league for the second time this season. Staveley Town were the side on the strong end of a big defeat as Jack Gretton and Owen Lester ran them ragged, Gretton scoring five times, Lester four, Jacob Owen adding two more. Gasoline took on Duke and beat them 5-3, Joe Holmes twice, Charlie Clayton, Dominic Collins and Josh Chatfield with the goals. For Duke Josh Chatfield, Dan Harper and Luke Knightly scored.

With Walkers Wanderers already confirmed as HKL FOUR Champions attention turned elsewhere as Tupton Tap who reached the Hutson Cup Final seven days previously made the headlines for all the wrong reasons as they were beaten 3-1 by Spartans and had four players red carded. A Chris Collins goal proved to be enough to earn Wingfield White Hart three points as they beat Rose and Crown 1-0. Steelmelters returned to winning ways as they beat Whitwell 4-1, Patrick Kacer scoring twice, Louis McAndrew and Tom Keown once.

Tupton went second in HKL FIVE on the back of a 5-0 win over Town FC whilst in HKL SIX All Inn beat Courage Development 2-0 and a Lucas Owen goal saw Crown and Anchor come from behind at half time to draw 1-1 with Creswell Black Diamond.