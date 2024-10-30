The best price to buy an Xbox Series S on Black Friday 2024

Microsoft's most recent release, the Xbox Series X and S have sold around 21 million units - a figure which is difficult to confirm as Microsoft haven't released any sale figures. However, this Xbox is another current gen release console - one that was released in November 2020 alongside the PS5. | AFP via Getty Images

The exact price you should wait for to buy an Xbox Series S for Black Friday

The Xbox Series S is one of the cheapest new-gen consoles on the market and the price is set to drop to all-time low levels for Black Friday in 2024.

The Xbox Series S is the little brother of the Xbox lineup. It comes with a few stripped back features that may be deal breakers for some. Unlike the Xbox Series X it does not come with a disc drive, which means if you own physical games they cannot be played on the system. It also has less storage than the Series X, although 512GB and 1TB options are available.

The Xbox Series X is ideal for 4K gaming because of its more powerful processor but the Xbox Series S can handle all new games on standard TVs.

It is however a cheap, powerful unit that can play all of the latest games and comes at a significantly lower price than the PS5 Slim and the new PS5 Pro.

The Xbox Series S 512GB is priced at £250 and the 1TB version is £299 but you can expect lower prices when Black Friday arrives.

Black Friday takes place on 29 November in 2024 but Amazon usually launches its deals a week early. Other sites that stock the Xbox Series S could launch deals earlier than that, with Currys often releasing Black Friday deals from the first week of November.

The Xbox Series S dropped to as low as £185 during Black Friday last year and that should be the benchmark for securing a deal this time around. Keep an eye out for prices below £200 but the real time to pull the trigger would be if you see it drop below £185.

The best places to check for discounted Xbox Series S consoles include Amazon, where there will be thousands of Black Friday deals going live on 29 November.

Currys also stocks the Xbox Series S at £250 for the 512GB version and £299 for the 1TB version. However, shoppers should hold out for lower prices before buying.

John Lewis also stock the Xbox Series S but Black Friday deals have not been released on these sites at the time of writing.

Can you get a free Xbox Series S?

Earlier in October Virgin Media offered a free Xbox Series S but there was a catch. The deal was only available for a short period and only if customers signed up for a Virgin Media contract.

Keep an eye out for other broadband, TV and other sellers who may offer big discounts or free consoles during Black Friday. However, ensure that you check what you need to sign up for and what you will have to pay in order to access the offer.