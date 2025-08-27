The energy price cap will rise by 2% from October 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, Ofgem has said. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Wire)

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An award-winning energy firm is offering households £400 to switch before the next price hike, as bills rise again from October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An energy company is promising customers £400 to switch and beat the upcoming energy price hikes.

The maximum amount you will pay on your energy bills will rise by 2% in a surprise move in the energy price cap for October 2025 that is double the expected price hike for energy.

Ofgem has announced typical households will now pay up to £35 extra a year after the price cap was raised to £1,755, up from £1,720 a year. It will cover the final three months of the year before another review in January.

In response to the price increases householders are being urged to switch to a fixed rate tariff and shop around to find a cheaper deal and one energy company is offering customers £400 to switch and lower prices to beat the increases.

Utility Warehouse says there will be over 20 million households facing higher bills and it is offering up to £400 for people to switch to cover cancellation fees with other providers.

You can enter your postcode here to find out if you can switch and save money in time for the price increases.

The company won the Uswitch Best Energy Provider award for 2025 and is also a Which? Recommended provider for 2025 and says it will help people beat the price increases as the tariff increases in October.

Utility Warehouse has also said it will contact existing customers with information about the price hikes. It says: “The government has announced that the energy price cap will increase on 1 October 2025. You don’t need to do anything - we’ll be in touch with all our customers on a standard variable tariff in the coming weeks with details of how this will impact you.”

Utility Warehouse says its variable tariffs are always cheaper than the energy price tariff, while fixed price options can lock a price in for 12 months to ensure prices do not rise. You can see the deal here.

Raylo Business Why UK businesses are ditching tech ownership – and saving thousands (aff) £ 2.49 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Top-of-the-range laptops, tablets and smartphones can quickly rack up costs – but smart businesses are skipping the big upfront payments and switching to flexible leasing instead. Raylo Business makes it easy for SMEs to stay up to date with the latest tech, from iPhones to MacBooks, with fixed low monthly payments and no hefty outlay. Lease terms start from just 12 months and include upgrade options at the end, or the freedom to return the device. With smartphones from £2.49/month and iPads from just £7.49/month, it’s a simple way to keep your team equipped without breaking the bank. Explore all the latest Apple and Samsung options, plus full pricing and terms, over on the Raylo Business site.

Pure Healthy dog food that starts from just 89p per day (aff) £ 0.89 Buy now Buy now Pure’s revolutionary dehydrated dog food is helping thousands of pets thrive – even those with allergies, sensitive stomachs or chronic health issues. Made from fresh, natural ingredients, it’s quick to prepare (just add water), stores easily, and costs from just 89p per day – about half the price of raw food. In trials, 94% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s ailments, and 91% reported better overall health. New customers save 40% on their first delivery and 15% on the next two. Find out more about Pure and see the recipes here